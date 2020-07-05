Mariah Carey Is Working On Her Memoir - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey is busy writing and recording new music and finishing up her forthcoming memoir while in lockdown in New York.

Mariah spoke with British Vogue for their August 2020 issue, in which she revealed she was isolating in the Big Apple with her nine-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan “and a few friends,” as she detailed her life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been spending the days doing little ‘at home’ live concerts to help those in need, and I’ve also been busy writing songs, working on new material, finishing up my memoir, and listening to Club Quarantine after dark,” she shared.

Maiah admitted that the most challenging part of self-isolation has been “keeping my spirits up and making sure my kids are happy and thriving,” and confessed the pandemic has taught her “how important it is to take the time to tell your loved ones how much you care about them because tomorrow is not promised”.

During the lockdown, Mariah has appeared on various telethons and livestream benefits, performing hits including Hero, Make It Happen, and Through The Rain. She’s also been the subject of various fan campaigns, which saw her albums Charmbracelet and E=MC2 peak on the Global iTunes Chart.

