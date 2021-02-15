Mariah Carey Releases Valentine's Day Edition of 'We Belong Together' - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey served up a Valentine’s Day treat to fans over the weekend by releasing a reworked version of her hit We Belong Together.

The singer unveiled the revamped track on Saturday, calling it Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix, in the hope it would set the perfect mood for romance among her lovestruck fans.

“Believe it or not, we actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song,” she teased on Instagram. “Thinking of putting it out for the lambily (fans)!”

Mariah also released a new video to accompany the classic love song, where she performed a slightly jazzy version of the track complete with plenty of trademark adlibs. The star, dressed in all black, stood in front of a roaring fire and was accompanied by a live band for the clip.

We Belong Together was released in 2005 and featured on Mariah’s 10th studio album, The Emancipation Of Mimi. The track went on to earn her Best R&B Song and Best R&B Female Vocal Performance awards at the 48th annual Grammys.

