Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Never Physical’ with James Packer

Mariah Carey didn’t have a “physical relationship” with her billionaire ex-fiance James Packer.

Mariah and James got engaged in January 2016 after a whirlwind romance, but split that October after calling off their wedding.

Her relationship with the Australian media mogul is curiously omitted from her new memoir, and the star has insisted it’s because their engagement is no longer significant to her, as they were never “physical”.

“If it was a relationship that mattered, it’s in the book. If not, it didn’t occur,” she told The Guardian. “We didn’t have a physical relationship, to be honest with you.”

Mariah previously claimed to have only slept with five people in her life. She has also been married twice – to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon – and has two kids with Nick. She is currently in a relationship with her back-up dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

Asked if she agrees with the label that she’s “high-maintenance”, the star concurred, saying that after the work she’s put into her music career she deserves to be.

“You know what? I don’t give a shit,” the pop diva stated. “I fucking am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing.

“If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my ass off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!”

Mariah’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is out now.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments