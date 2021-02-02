 Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book

by Music-News.com on February 3, 2021

in News

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

Alison Carey claims she has suffered emotional distress from allegations Mariah made about her in her 2020 book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and she wants at least $1.25 million (£910,000) in compensation.

According to her suit, obtained by TMZ, Mariah’s memoir alleges Alison “gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns” when Mariah was 12.

Alison disputes the claims and insists her sister hasn’t provided any evidence to support them.

She also points the finger at the 50-year-old superstar for making the allegations despite knowing she suffers from trauma from the alleged abuse she suffered as a child, at the hands of their mother.

Alison says her mum subjected her to satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age – claims she previously made when she sued the sisters’ mother for sexual abuse last year.

Speaking on Oprah Winfrey’s Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation in September, Mariah said of her relationship with her older sibling: “We don’t even really know each other… we didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there.

“I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family. They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality it was not. They have always thought that my life was easy.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

11 hours ago
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman
Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that he abused her, labelling them "horrible distortions of reality".

13 hours ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

1 day ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson

Lenny Kravitz has shared a moving tribute to his late godmother Cicely Tyson, saluting the acting icon as a "Black queen".

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year's Puppy Bowl TV special.

2 days ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

3 days ago