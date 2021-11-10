 Mariah Carey Unveils Christmas-themed Lifestyle Collection - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Unveils Christmas-themed Lifestyle Collection

by Music-News.com on November 11, 2021

in News

Mariah Carey has dropped a collection of festive lifestyle goods in time for Christmas.

Mariah Carey, who is the self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” and begins her preparations months in advance, has partnered with NECA on the very first The Mariah Carey Holiday Collection.

Items include cosy blankets, throw pillows, socks, slippers, pet outfits, Christmas stockings, ornaments, plush dolls designed in the image of Mariah and her dog Cha Cha, as well as holiday cards and an extensive wrapping paper kit.

“I’m not sure if you’re aware but Christmas is kind of my thing! Putting together this line was so much fun because I added my own festive spin to traditional holiday merchandise. I worked on it all year long and now it’s finally time to share my holiday collection with you all!” she shared in a statement. “I had fun playing with the cartoon image of me and my puppies and creating items that reflect my favourite holiday activities. Finding cute gifts and then wrapping them in festive paper, joyfully decorating my home, cuddling up in a snuggly fleece Christmas blanket that my kids are already fighting over, and best of all – dressing up my Jack Russell Terriers.”

Pieces in the collection are available for pre-order at MariahCarey.com and will be available to purchase during the holiday season at Target and Walmart in the U.S.

