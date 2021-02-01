 Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

in News

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

Wood said in an Instagram post that Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) “horrifically abused me for years”. She said she was “Brainwashed and manipulated into submission” and was “done living in fear”. She added “I am here to expose this dangerous man”.

Loma Vista Recordings was quick to act posting “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to promote his current album effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects”.

Marilyn Manson’s last two albums ‘Heaven Upside Down’ (2017) and ‘We Are Chaos’ came out through Loma Vista.

Wood and Manson made their relationship public in 2007. In January, 2010 he proposed to her on stage in Paris but broke off the engagement soon after.

Manson revealed in October 2020 that he had married Lindsay Usich in a private ceremony. He was previously married to Dita Von Teese between 2005 and 2007.

