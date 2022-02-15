Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr Premiere Video For Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ Cover - Noise11.com

Husband and wife duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr have premiered a video for their Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ cover.

In 2021, the two original members of The Fifth Dimension, released their first album in 35 years ‘Blackbird Lennon-McCartney Icons’. The album was done in honor of Black History Month.

“We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten,” said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the ‘First Couple of Pop & Soul,’ in a joint statement. “Our project’s theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the Silly Love Songs our ‘blackbirds’ of every color will never be able to sing.”

The album featured:

Got To Get You Into My Life

The Fool On the Hill

Blackbird

Yesterday

Ticket To Ride

The Long and Winding Road

Silly Love Songs

Help

(Just Like) Staring Over

And I Love Her

Marilyn McCoo is now 78. Her husband Billy is 83. Their Fifth Dimension hits include ‘Up Up and Away’, ‘Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In’, ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ and ‘Last Night I Didn’t Get To Sleep At All’. Their biggest hit outside The Fifth Dimension was ‘’You Don’t Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)’ (1976).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



