Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr Premiere Video For Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ Cover - Noise11.com

Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr Premiere Video For Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ Cover

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2022

Husband and wife duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr have premiered a video for their Paul McCartney ‘Silly Love Songs’ cover.

In 2021, the two original members of The Fifth Dimension, released their first album in 35 years ‘Blackbird Lennon-McCartney Icons’. The album was done in honor of Black History Month.

“We lift our voices in honor of those whose voices have been silenced. When people become iconic in death, we fail to appreciate the great loss of happy, loving moments. Their joy and laughter is forgotten,” said Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., who are named by Clive Davis as the ‘First Couple of Pop & Soul,’ in a joint statement. “Our project’s theme is that Civil Rights are Human Rights … in this month of history, we share it with all of our brothers and sisters. This music is for the Silly Love Songs our ‘blackbirds’ of every color will never be able to sing.”

The album featured:

Got To Get You Into My Life
The Fool On the Hill
Blackbird
Yesterday
Ticket To Ride
The Long and Winding Road
Silly Love Songs
Help
(Just Like) Staring Over
And I Love Her

Marilyn McCoo is now 78. Her husband Billy is 83. Their Fifth Dimension hits include ‘Up Up and Away’, ‘Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In’, ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ and ‘Last Night I Didn’t Get To Sleep At All’. Their biggest hit outside The Fifth Dimension was ‘’You Don’t Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)’ (1976).

