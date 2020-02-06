Mario Millo To Perform Sebastian Hardie’s ‘Four Moments’ Live At Memo Music Hall

Sebastian Hardie are described as Australia’s first symphonic band. While the rest of the world had Yes, Mario Millo was giving Australia’s live music fans a unique, local rock flavour on stage.

Sebastian Hardie formed in 1967. Jon English was an early member. He would later reunite with Mario Millo for the now classic ‘Six Ribbons’.

‘Four Moments’ was released in 1975. The album was produced by the band’s former member Jon English.

The track ‘Rosanna’ was the main song from the album.

A second Sebastian Hardie album was released titled Windchase. After the band split, Millo formed a new band using the name Windchase.

Doors Open: 7.30pm, Showtime: 8.40pm.

Reserved Seats: $55.00 +bf

General Admin: $45.00 +bf

At the Door: $50.00 (if still available)

https://www.memomusichall.com.au/memo-gig/an-evening-with-mario-millo/

