Mark Hoppus Is Catching Up On Old Movies While He Undergoes Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has been passing the time during cancer treatment catching up on “gritty” old movies.

Hoppus went public with his diagnosis last week, and revealed he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

He has since opened up about his good and bad days during the process, explaining he tries to spend time outdoors whenever he’s feeling strong enough, because otherwise he can be stuck inside for days on end.

Hoppus shared the update with fans while taking part in a game of Blinko on Twitch on Sunday, as he responded to questions about his wellbeing.

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday,” he said.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much,” he explained.

“But (for) this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

Hoppus added he’s been checking out old films such as Midnight Cowboy, The Italian Job, and The French Connection, reports Absolute Radio.

He also explained that he hasn’t been able to venture too far away from his home, as his immune system is seriously compromised.

“I wanted to go to the (Los Angeles) Dodgers (baseball game) last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” he shared. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Despite his health crisis, Hoppus, who has not revealed the kind of cancer he is fighting, is trying to maintain a positive outlook, telling fans he “can’t wait” to tour again, and is eager to return to Australia “as soon as possible”.

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments