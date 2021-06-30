 Mark Hoppus Is Catching Up On Old Movies While He Undergoes Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus Is Catching Up On Old Movies While He Undergoes Cancer Treatment

by Music-News.com on July 1, 2021

in News

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus has been passing the time during cancer treatment catching up on “gritty” old movies.

Hoppus went public with his diagnosis last week, and revealed he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

He has since opened up about his good and bad days during the process, explaining he tries to spend time outdoors whenever he’s feeling strong enough, because otherwise he can be stuck inside for days on end.

Hoppus shared the update with fans while taking part in a game of Blinko on Twitch on Sunday, as he responded to questions about his wellbeing.

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday,” he said.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much,” he explained.

“But (for) this round of chemo, I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

Hoppus added he’s been checking out old films such as Midnight Cowboy, The Italian Job, and The French Connection, reports Absolute Radio.

He also explained that he hasn’t been able to venture too far away from his home, as his immune system is seriously compromised.

“I wanted to go to the (Los Angeles) Dodgers (baseball game) last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” he shared. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Despite his health crisis, Hoppus, who has not revealed the kind of cancer he is fighting, is trying to maintain a positive outlook, telling fans he “can’t wait” to tour again, and is eager to return to Australia “as soon as possible”.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Are Getting Back Together

Lady Gaga is to reunite with singing legend Tony Bennett for a special concert on Friday.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers’ Album 8 Has Commenced Operation

The Killers have started work on their eighth studio album.

2 days ago
Muse Origin of Symmetry XX
Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Origin of Symmetry’ with Anniversary Remix Album

‘Origin of Symmetry’, the second album for Muse, was released on 18 June 2001. ‘For 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary, Muse have released ‘XX Anniversary remiXX’.

3 days ago
KD Lang at the Plenary in Melbourne on 18 July 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out k.d.lang and the Mysterious Orville Peck doing ‘Miss Chatelaine’

k.d. lang has dropped a new mix of ‘Miss Chatelaine’ with Canadian country musician Orville Peck.

3 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Sorry For Dropping Some US Cities On Upcoming Tour

Tame Impala have apologised to fans after having to exclude some locations on their rescheduled tour.

6 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Says She Never Believed Paris Hilton Abuse Story

Britney Spears kept secret her objections to her conservatorship because she "didn't believe any" of Paris Hilton's claims about her abuse at boarding school.

7 days ago
Blink 182
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus, the 49-year old lead singer of Blink-182, has revealed he has been fighting cancer for the past three months.

June 24, 2021