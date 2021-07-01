 Marlon Williams Reschedules An Evening With … Tour - Noise11.com
Marlon Williams Reschedules An Evening With … Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2021

in News

Marlon Williams has new Australian dates following the postponement of the ‘An Evening With Marlon Williams’ tour.

New Zealander Williams’ featured in Bradley Cooper’s remake of ‘A Star Is Born’ performing ‘Pretty Woman’. He also appears in ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ and the upcoming Lone Wolf’.

He 2020 he also premiered his own concert film ‘Live At Auckland Town Hall’.

Marlon’s most recent album ‘Plastic Bouquet’ with Canadian duo Kacy and Clayton was released in 2020.

An Evening With Marlon Williams

Wed Sept 22 – The Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Thurs Sept 23 – Melbourne Recital Centre, VIC
Fri Sept 24 – Melbourne Recital Centre, VIC
Tues Sept 28 – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
Thurs Sept 30 – Norwood Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Fri Oct 1 – Sydney Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

