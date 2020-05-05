Marlon Williams To Debut Live at Auckland Town Hall With Q&A On YouTube - Noise11.com

Marlon Williams will premiere the full live concert film from his acclaimed 2019 release Live at Auckland Town Hall this weekend, sharing the 109 minute show for free across YouTube and Facebook, followed by a live Q&A with fans.

Marlon has joined many of his musician friends in embracing online shows during Covid-19, including performances for Music On The Home Front, Isol-Aid, and a special Undercover series for Radio New Zealand, talking with Finn Andrews of The Veils and covering each other’s’ songs.

Live at Auckland Town Hall was released in February 2019 alongside footage of Marlon’s cover of Barry Gibb’s Carried Away, but the rest of the concert film has been hiding away, waiting for a moment when music fans would really need to experience the pure joys of a singer and band in full flight on stage, in harmony with each other and the audience. Never has a Marlon Williams performance been needed more than now.

The concert showcases why Williams is famed for having one of the greatest voices of his generation, and why in the past two years he has been invited to perform duets with some of the worlds most celebrated artists including Lorde, Florence + The Machine, Courtney Barnett, Brandi Carlile, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Live at Auckland Town Hall features interpretations of songs by Screaming Jay Hawkins, Barry Gibb, Yoko Ono, and the late Lhasa De Sela, plus select songs from Williams self-titled album and his most recent LP Make Way For Love, which picked up the New Zealand Music Award for Album of the Year and APRA Silver Scroll for Song of the Year in 2018.

This Sunday, get the house together on the couch, and settle in for a very special, one-off viewing of Marlon Williams Live at Auckland Town Hall concert film.

Live at Auckland Town Hall Premiere

Concert – May 10th – 10am AEST

Q&A – May 10th – 11.30am AEST

