Martha & the Muffins Are Back With A Brand New Song - Noise11.com

Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2021. Martha & The Muffins have a new song.

Martha Johnson and Mark Gane formed Martha & The Muffins in Toronto, Canada in 1977. The name was meant to be temporary, until they could think of something else. In 1983, they did. They became M+M but went back to Martha & The Muffins in 1987.

In 1980 they had their biggest hit when they reached no 6 in Australia and no 5 in Canada with ‘Echo Beach’.

The last Martha & The Muffins album was ‘Delicate’ in 2010. The new album ‘Marthology: In and Outtakes’, will be released on 5 November 2021.

// Marthology: The In and Outtakes Track Listing

“On A Silent Summer Evening”

“Summer Of Song”

“Do You Ever Wonder?”

“Act Like A Woman”

“Don’t Monkey With My Love”

“Talking Through My Hat”

“Big Day”

“There Comes A Day”

“Fighting The Monster (Alt. Version)”

“Resurrection”

“Delicate”

“Echo Beach (30th Anniversary Version)”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments