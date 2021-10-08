Martha & the Muffins Are Back With A Brand New Song - Noise11.com

Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2021. Martha & The Muffins have a new song.
Martha Johnson and Mark Gane formed Martha & The Muffins in Toronto, Canada in 1977. The name was meant to be temporary, until they could think of something else. In 1983, they did. They became M+M but went back to Martha & The Muffins in 1987.
In 1980 they had their biggest hit when they reached no 6 in Australia and no 5 in Canada with ‘Echo Beach’.
The last Martha & The Muffins album was ‘Delicate’ in 2010. The new album ‘Marthology: In and Outtakes’, will be released on 5 November 2021.
// Marthology: The In and Outtakes Track Listing
“On A Silent Summer Evening”
“Summer Of Song”
“Do You Ever Wonder?”
“Act Like A Woman”
“Don’t Monkey With My Love”
“Talking Through My Hat”
“Big Day”
“There Comes A Day”
“Fighting The Monster (Alt. Version)”
“Resurrection”
“Delicate”
“Echo Beach (30th Anniversary Version)”
