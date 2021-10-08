 Martha & the Muffins Are Back With A Brand New Song - Noise11.com
Martha and the Muffins

Martha and the Muffins

Martha & the Muffins Are Back With A Brand New Song

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2021

in News

Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2021. Martha & The Muffins have a new song.

Martha Johnson and Mark Gane formed Martha & The Muffins in Toronto, Canada in 1977. The name was meant to be temporary, until they could think of something else. In 1983, they did. They became M+M but went back to Martha & The Muffins in 1987.

In 1980 they had their biggest hit when they reached no 6 in Australia and no 5 in Canada with ‘Echo Beach’.

The last Martha & The Muffins album was ‘Delicate’ in 2010. The new album ‘Marthology: In and Outtakes’, will be released on 5 November 2021.

// Marthology: The In and Outtakes Track Listing

“On A Silent Summer Evening”
“Summer Of Song”
“Do You Ever Wonder?”
“Act Like A Woman”
“Don’t Monkey With My Love”
“Talking Through My Hat”
“Big Day”
“There Comes A Day”
“Fighting The Monster (Alt. Version)”
“Resurrection”
“Delicate”
“Echo Beach (30th Anniversary Version)”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple Have Another Album After What They Thought Was Their Final Album

In 2020 Deep Purple release the ‘Whoosh’ album. They fully expected it to be their last album. Then Covid happened.

34 seconds ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones Have Dropped Brown Sugar From the Set After 50 Years

One song missing from the current Rolling Stones setlist is the classic ‘Brown Sugar’.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel Ringside
Cold Chisel To Release Ringside of Vinyl

Cold Chisel’s 2003 live album ‘Ringside’ will be released on vinyl for the first time.

1 day ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Elton John To Release A Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John are set to release a Christmas duet this December.

2 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Donald Fagen Cancels Upcoming Steely Dan Shows Due To Pandemic

Donald Fagen has put his upcoming Steely Dan shows on hold because of the upswing in Covid numbers in the USA.

2 days ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motorhead Clock Up 50 Million Views of Their David Bowie ‘Heroes’ YouTube Video

Motorhead released ‘Under Cover’, their covers album in 2017. One of those covers, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ has just clocked up over 50 million views of YouTube.

2 days ago
Melanie Candles In The Rain
Melanie ‘Candles In The Rain’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Update

Melanie’s classic ‘Candles In The Rain’ has been remastered and will be reissued in November to mark its 50th anniversary.

2 days ago