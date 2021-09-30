Marty Stuart Covers Marty Stuart For His Latest Song ‘Matches’ - Noise11.com

Marty Stuart has released another song as he builds towards ‘Matches’ was originally released on his 1992 album ‘Let There Be Country’ but recorded in 1988.

The song was written by Keith Stegall and Charlie Craig. Keith also wrote Dr Hook’s ‘Sexy Eyes’ while Charlie wrote a song covered by Australian band Hoodoo Gurus ‘The Generation Gap’.

Marty Stuart’s ‘Let There Be Country’ was officially his seventh album but was recorded between ‘Marty Stuart’ and ‘Hillbilly Rock’ making it technically his fourth album.

Marty Stuart said of ‘Matches’, “The summer of 1987 stands as one of the worst times of my life. I was going through a D-I-V-O-R-C-E, sleeping on the floor of Cowboy Jack Clement’s studio after recording sessions, scrounging by day-to-day, avoiding mirrors that told the truth as to the shape I was in, trying to find the getting on place to becoming a country and western singing star, all the while making a record for Columbia entitled Let There Be Country that I knew was doomed from the start.

“The takeaway from that collection of tunes that was absolutely right was a Charlie Craig/Keith Stegall song called “Matches.” They wrapped their clever words in a dronelike vibe and dropped the song off from the sly side of town. Recording “Matches” became the highlight of my summer. In the wake of Ferg scoring a classic sound on my telecaster, we experienced a phantom moment.

“I was proud of “Matches.” It’s a song that I still love and often perform with the Fabulous Superlatives. And, just like the Superlatives, the song has a world class cool factor that accompanies it wherever it goes. The tune never fails. I consider it an old friend and I wanted to bring it along for the ride on this Songs I Song in the Dark series”.

Marty Stuart is releasing ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark one song at a time with a new song every month. The album will be released in 2022.

