Marty Stuart Covers Willie Nelson ‘One In A Row’ - Noise11.com

Marty Stuart Covers Willie Nelson ‘One In A Row’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 28, 2021

in News

Country legend Marty Stuart has covered a rare Willie Nelson song from the 60s for his next album ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’.

“Willie Nelson wrote this in the mid-1960s,” Marty Stuart says. “The song originally appeared on an RCA Victor album entitled Make Way for Willie Nelson. The recording is seemingly a portrait of a man in motion, headed toward barely explored worlds of wonder that lie waiting deep within his soul”.

For Marty, this one came down to the words. “It’s the idea, the words, and the soul of the poet that’s truly the thing to behold here. Willie and his words have always mattered. His songs take up every little space on a piece of paper. However, his words have a way of making their way into your heart and then sticking around for a lifetime. That’s the story with “One in a Row.”

Willie Nelson’s original ‘One In A Row’ concluded the ‘Make Way For Willie Nelson’ album. “I first heard it at least twenty years ago,” Marty says. “I loved it, and the song has followed me around ever since. I think of it as an old friend, same as Willie. It’s a friend of the ages, and an excellent song to sing in the dark.”

Marty Stuart will be sharing a song a month from ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’ as we head toward the album release later in 2021. He is also developing the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi to celebrate the culture of country music. The $30 million project will include over 20,000 pieces of country music artifacts in its newly constructed museum, an educational facility and a performance space.

Marty Stuart is also working on a television production to honour his wife Connie Smith.

