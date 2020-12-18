Marty Stuart Fan Bids $4725 for Dinner with the Country Music Legend - Noise11.com

One Marty Stuart fan has bid $4725 for a dinner with Marty with five friends.

The Marty Stuart Night at the Museum auction offered up a guest spot at the unveiling of the latest marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail plus dinner with the five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart.

The winner and friends watch the unveiling and will then join Marty for a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Robert St John, who over the years has run Purple Parrot, Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, Branch, Tabella, Ed’s Burger Joint, The Midtowner, and Midtown Donut in Hattiesburg, MS.

St. John is the founder of Extra Table, the Mississippi charity that sends over 20 tons of food to over 50 Mississippi soup kitchens and mission pantries every month. The auction raised money for the charity.

Marty owns one of the largest collections of country memorabilia in the world including items from Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Buck Owens.

Marty Stuart is currently building Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi to display his memorabilia. The museum, when completed, will be a music venue and educational facility as well as a museum. Construction is now underway.

The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is a good friend of Marty Stuart and his wife, country music legend Connie Smith. “When Marty first showed me items from his collection I was in awe,” Nick said. “The items in Marty’s collection are relics from one of the most creative times in American music. To be involved in the construction of such an important project is indeed an honor. The city of Philadelphia, MS is truly fortunate to have such legends as Marty and Connie contributing so much to the future of the community and the education of youth.”

Marty and Connie were the Grand Marshalls at the Philadelphia Christmas Parade on 7 December.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments