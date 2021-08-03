 Marty Stuart Kicks Of US Tour In New York - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart Kicks Of US Tour In New York

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2021

in News

Country great Marty Stuart is back on the road. His first show for his current American tour was at Adler Hall in New York City in Friday July 30.

Marty Stuart, the five-time Grammy winner who was once guitarist for Johnny Cash, will trek across America with shows scheduled through to January 2022.

Marty’s good friend, The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas, attended the show as a guest of Marty. Nick commented, “It was so good to see live music being performed again, especially with my friend Marty and his band. Watching these guys perform is a lot witnessing like how great business works. Marty’s band is a strong team with a unified goal to deliver great music to the fans. They are inspirational”.

Marty Stuart with Nick Kontonicolas

The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas with friend Marty Stuart at Adler Hall New York City

Marty’s band is:

Band Members:
Marty Stuart – vocals, guitar, mandolin
“Cousin” Kenny Vaughn
“Professor” Chris Scruggs
“Handsome” Harry Stinson

Marty Stuart Setlist for 30 July 2021, Adler Hall, New York City

Graveyard
Country Boy Rock & Roll
Tempted
The Wall
Sittin’ Alone
Mojave
Old Mexico
Country Music’s Got a Hold on Me – Kenny Vaughn
Hot Like That – Kenny Vaughn
Brain Cloudy Blues- Chris Scruggs
Nine Pound Hammer – Chris Scruggs
Pretty Boy Floyd- Harry Stinson
All for the Love of a Girl – Harry Stinson
Me and Paul
Ready for the Times
Orange Blossom
Time Dont Wait
Woodpile
Angels
Hobos Prayer

The Marty Stuart tour will resume in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on 20 August 2021.

