Marty Stuart Kicks Of US Tour In New York - Noise11.com

Country great Marty Stuart is back on the road. His first show for his current American tour was at Adler Hall in New York City in Friday July 30.

Marty Stuart, the five-time Grammy winner who was once guitarist for Johnny Cash, will trek across America with shows scheduled through to January 2022.

Marty’s good friend, The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas, attended the show as a guest of Marty. Nick commented, “It was so good to see live music being performed again, especially with my friend Marty and his band. Watching these guys perform is a lot witnessing like how great business works. Marty’s band is a strong team with a unified goal to deliver great music to the fans. They are inspirational”.

The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas with friend Marty Stuart at Adler Hall New York City

Marty’s band is:

Band Members:

Marty Stuart – vocals, guitar, mandolin

“Cousin” Kenny Vaughn

“Professor” Chris Scruggs

“Handsome” Harry Stinson

Marty Stuart Setlist for 30 July 2021, Adler Hall, New York City

Graveyard

Country Boy Rock & Roll

Tempted

The Wall

Sittin’ Alone

Mojave

Old Mexico

Country Music’s Got a Hold on Me – Kenny Vaughn

Hot Like That – Kenny Vaughn

Brain Cloudy Blues- Chris Scruggs

Nine Pound Hammer – Chris Scruggs

Pretty Boy Floyd- Harry Stinson

All for the Love of a Girl – Harry Stinson

Me and Paul

Ready for the Times

Orange Blossom

Time Dont Wait

Woodpile

Angels

Hobos Prayer

The Marty Stuart tour will resume in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on 20 August 2021.

