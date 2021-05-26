 Marty Stuart Premieres Controversial Henson Cargill Classic ‘Skip A Rope’ - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart Premieres Controversial Henson Cargill Classic ‘Skip A Rope’

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2021

in News

Marty Stuart has a new song. ‘Skip A Rope’ is the third marker for the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’ project.

‘Skip A Rope’ was a hit song by Henson Cargill. The controversial song held parents accountable for teaching their children immoral behaviour.

“The song is a socially conscious treasure from those times, relevant literature with a beat,” Marty Stuart said in a statement. “The recording had a built-in cool factor that set it apart from most of its competitors. The Nashville Cats again lived up to their stellar reputation. They laid down a slinky groove that served as a rock-solid musical bed for Henson to glide on while telling his story. I’ve always pictured Henson Cargill in the recording studio with a burning cigarette in his left hand while he sang. I imagine he never touched the cigarette after he lit it. I’m thinking when the take was over, there was nothing left but smoke and ashes. That’s about all that was left of me after I heard “Skip A Rope” for the first time. I’m still mesmerized by the song. The song’s three-note, plaintive, drone-like intro beckons me inside the walls of the piece and then drops me off at a heart-to-heart level with the message in the song. It’s a message that’s just as relevant today as it was during the song’s heyday when it reigned on the charts. As a matter of fact, “Skip A Rope” stands as an eternally relevant, statesman-like monument of a song.

Henson Cargill was the perfect messenger to deliver the words of this song. “Skip A Rope” was to be his biggest hit. Nothing of its magnitude followed. But I did hear one of the “A” Team musicians that played on the record once say, “When you’ve got a ‘Skip A Rope,’ you don’t need anything else.”

Cargill earned a Grammy nomination for the song but lost to Johnny Cash for ‘Folsom Prison Blues’. Cash was once Stuart’s father-in-law.

Marty Stuart will highlight one song a month leading into ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’. Marty recorded the songs at his former home outside Nashville.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ann Wilson Opens Her Pre-Heart Vault To Reveal The Daybreaks

Before Heart, Ann Wilson had a band called The Daybreaks. Wilson fromted the short-lived rock band in the late 1960s.

3 hours ago
Francis Rossi Status Quo photo by Ros O'Gorman
Francis Rossi On Status Quo Touring Future

Francis Rossi says the "uppermost thought" on his mind with regards to how much longer Status Quo can tour is the "physicality" of their live shows.

13 hours ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Orders Rarities Locked Until After His Death

Robert Plant has told his kids to open up his vault of unreleased music and more to the public for free when he dies.

15 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Signals Queen Touring Days May Be Over

Brian May has warned "there's a possibility" Queen will never tour again.

16 hours ago
Spiff and Fifi
Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

In 1990 Fiona Horne started what would be the majority of her 1990s fronting Sydney’s Def FX. In the late 80s, Dave Hopkins was creating skate-punk in Hellmenn. Now is 2021 Fiona and Dave are Spiff & Fifi and they are covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Turns 80 – 10 Fun Facts About Bob

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

2 days ago
To celebrate the launch of a new range of collectable coins celebrating iconic British band, The Who, co-founder and lead singer of The Who Roger Daltrey visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins.
The Who Are Making Money

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

2 days ago