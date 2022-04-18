Mary J Blige To Receive Billboard Icon Award - Noise11.com

Mary J. Blige will be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) in May.

Mary J will take to the stage for a “breathtaking performance” during the ceremony before being presented with the prestigious Billboard Icon Award, which recognises artists who have “achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself”.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now, even my own music festival,” said Blige in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognised in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honour and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Mary J Blige, who has won 10 BBMAs during her career, follows in the footsteps of previous Icon Award honorees including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and Pink.

The Weeknd leads this year’s nominations with 17, closely followed by Doja Cat with 14.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.

