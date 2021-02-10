Mary Wilson of The Supremes Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com

Mary Wilson, a co-founder of USA Motown soul group The Supremes, has died at age 79. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Mary started the Supremes in Detroit in 1959 with Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Betty McGlown. Initially they were called The Primettes, the female equivalent to Detroit male act The Primes, featuring Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams, who later became The Temptations.

McGlown left in 1960, was replaced by Cindy Birdsong. In 1970 Diana Ross left and went solo while Mary continued The Supremes through to 1977, ending the group as the only original and continuous member.

The Supremes started a remarkable run of hits in the 60s with the first of five consecutive number one songs ‘Where Did I Love Go’ in 1964, followed by ‘Baby Love’, ‘Come See About Me’, ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’ and ‘’Back In My Arms Again’ across 64/65.

In 1967/68 they had four more consecutive number one hits with ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’, ‘Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone’ and ‘The Happening’.

They also had number one hits with ‘I Hear A Symphony’ (1965), ‘Love Child’ (1968) and ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’ (1969).

In total The Supremes had 30 Top 40 hits in the USA.

As a solo artist Mary recorded two albums ‘Mary Wilson’ (1979) and ‘Walk The Line’ (1992).

Here Australian connection is two songs with Human Nature ‘River Deep Mountain High’ and ‘It Takes Two’ from the Human Nature album ‘Get Ready’ (2007).

In 1986 Mary published her biography ‘Dreamgirl: My Life As A Supreme’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments