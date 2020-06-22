Matchbox Twenty US Tour Rescheduled for 2021

Matchbox Twenty will reform in 2021 for make-up dates for the cancelled 2020 mad COVID season.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot attend the newly announced shows, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.

Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates:

07/16/2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/17/2021 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/18/2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/20/2021 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

07/22/2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/23/2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview

07/25/2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/27/2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/28/2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/30/2021 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp

07/31/2021 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/02/2021 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/03/2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/04/2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/06/2021 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07/2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/08/2021 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/10/2021 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/12/2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/13/2021 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/15/2021 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

08/16/2021 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre*

08/18/2021 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

08/20/2021 – Memphis, TN @ TBD

08/21/2021 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/22/2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/24/2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/25/2021 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

08/27/2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/28/2021 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/29/2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/31/2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/01/2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

09/03/2021 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/04/2021 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

09/05/2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/08/2021 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

09/09/2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

09/10/2021 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino+

09/12/2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/14/2021 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

09/18/2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/21/2021 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/22/2021 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/23/2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/25/2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/26/2021 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

09/28/2021 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

09/30/2021 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

10/03/2021 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/05/2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

10/07/2021 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

