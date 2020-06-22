Matchbox Twenty US Tour Rescheduled for 2021

Matchbox Twenty will reform in 2021 for make-up dates for the cancelled 2020 mad COVID season.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot attend the newly announced shows, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.
Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates:
07/16/2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/17/2021 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/18/2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/20/2021 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
07/22/2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/23/2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview
07/25/2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/27/2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/28/2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/30/2021 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp
07/31/2021 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/02/2021 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/03/2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/04/2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/06/2021 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07/2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/08/2021 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/10/2021 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/12/2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/13/2021 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/15/2021 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
08/16/2021 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre*
08/18/2021 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
08/20/2021 – Memphis, TN @ TBD
08/21/2021 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/22/2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/24/2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/25/2021 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
08/27/2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/28/2021 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/29/2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/31/2021 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/01/2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
09/03/2021 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/04/2021 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
09/05/2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/08/2021 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
09/09/2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
09/10/2021 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino+
09/12/2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/14/2021 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
09/18/2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/21/2021 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/22/2021 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/23/2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/25/2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/26/2021 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
09/28/2021 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
09/30/2021 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
10/03/2021 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/05/2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
10/07/2021 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
