Matt Bellamy of Muse is a Dad Again

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and his wife Elle Evans are new parents.

The 42-year-old rocker took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal they had welcomed a baby girl into the world last Sunday.

“Lovella Dawn Bellamy, born Los Angeles June 7th 2020 with exactly the same quarantine haircut as her Dad! Mom @elloelle did an amazing job!” he wrote.

Elle added: “Lovella Dawn Bellamy born Sunday the 7th of June weighing 9 pounds & measuring 23 inches.”

Alongside the message, they shared a sweet family selfie taken in a mirror on Elle’s phone and a snap of the new mum holding her daughter.

Lovella is Matt’s second child – he also shares eight-year-old son Bingham with his ex-partner, actress Kate Hudson. The couple began dating in 2010, but called off their relationship in 2014, and have remained close friends and co-parents.

Elle and Matt started dating in 2015, with the British rocker popping the question in December 2017, and the duo tying the knot last August.

They announced their baby news in February.

“Our little family is growing….. and so is my belly,” Elle captioned a sweet image of her growing baby belly at the time.

The 30-year-old also revealed that she and Matt, 42, had been keeping the news quiet for some time, adding in a post on her Instagram Stories: “Our best-kept secret since September.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments