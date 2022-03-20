 Matt Bellamy On Muse New Music - Noise11.com
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Matt Bellamy On Muse New Music

by Music-News.com on March 21, 2022

in News

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy joins Zane Lowe live in the studio on Apple Music 1 to discuss the band’s new song “Compliance” and forthcoming album ‘Will of the People’.

He tells Zane that he thinks “Compliance” is the best pop track the group has ever done and says the group’s forthcoming album bounces between metal to pop to electronica to “my first version of an Adele song”. He also discusses self-producing the album, letting Dom Howard take the lead on the project, and more.

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Tells Apple Music About New Song “Compliance”…

I think “Compliance” is our best pop track we’ve ever done.

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Tells Apple Music About The Group’s Forthcoming Album…

We’ve always tried to think outside the box. We’ve never been one particular genre. This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica. It’s like a full…We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called “We Are Fucking Fucked”. I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Tells Apple Music About Letting Dom Take The Lead on This Album…

I sort of let Dom take the lead a little bit. That’s why this album’s taken two years. Every decision takes like a week for him to come back to us. Normally I just rush everything. With him he’s really slow, takes his time with every decision. I allowed him to make a lot of decisions about what was good and what wasn’t.

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Tells Apple Music About Getting Into The Swing of Playing Shows Again Following Two Years Off…

I’ve literally forgotten how to play a show — apparently I’m a rock star, that’s what people tell me. I’ve seen some videos. I’m literally getting back into the gym now. That’s how far away it seems to me.

Muse’s Matt Bellamy Tells Apple Music About Making Prog Tracks…

Sometimes our weirdest stuff to this day, fans love it. To this day they are still holding onto that stuff. There’s definitely a sec of our fanbase that wants us to stay in 8-minute prog nightmares.

music-news.com

