Matt Goss of Bros To Play One-Off London Show - Noise11.com

Matt Goss of Bros To Play One-Off London Show

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

Matt Goss has announced a one-off show at the iconic London Palladium.

Following the release of his latest solo album, ‘The Beautiful Unknown’, last week, the Bros star will return to the legendary venue on April 23 for a special performance.

Goss last performed at the Palladium in 2018.

Meanwhile, Matt – who shot to fame in the 1980s alongside his brother Luke Goss and friend Craig Logan in Bros – recently shared his colossal ambitions for this new chapter in his career.

He said: “I talk to people like yourself and then travel the world – to see Tokyo, Germany, France, Italy, Spain…and the conduit [for these shows] absolutely has to be new music. I want to compete with Ed Sheeran, I want to compete with The Weeknd, I want to compete with Robbie Williams … everyone. I made this record knowing 100 per cent that we can do that.”

Matt worked with songwriters to the stars on his follow-up to 2013’s ‘Life You Imagine’ and was inspired by artists like ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker The Weeknd to create the contemporary sound.

He said: “The fact is that everyone on this record has won multiple Grammys – they’ve won BRITs. People like that don’t get involved in your music unless they really feel strongly about it. I feel excited and I hope the industry sees what I’m doing. I want to be one of the main players. No one can say this isn’t a contemporary record.”

Bros were most famous for their hit single ‘When Will I Be Famous?’ and Matt believes it’s “more relevant” now than when they released it in 1987.

He said: “I’m one of the people that helped create those sounds. I think ‘When Will I Be Famous?’ is more relevant now than when we released it. We have entered into a fame-based culture; you can be famous for many reasons now. You can be an influencer, but can you get 45,000 people to turn up at The O2? I find it so interesting. Maybe I’m old school, but I like a bit of blood sweat and tears.”

