Matt Johnson’s The The ‘The Comeback Special’ Is A Step Closer with ‘The Beat(en) Generation’ - Noise11.com

Matt Johnson is building towards the major release of The The’s ‘The Comeback Special’ as a live album, film and book.
The latest instalment ahead of the 29 October release is ‘The Beat(en) Generation’ video.
The live album was recorded and filmed at London’s The Royal Albert Hall. The The’s ‘Mind Bomb’ was released in 1989. 16 years after the last performance and 30 years after the release of the album Johnson performed at the iconic London venue. He would before two more show at The Brixton Acedemy then The Troxy after that.
The band was previous The The members James Eller on bass, DC Collard on keyboards and Earl Harvin on drums and new member Barrie Cadogan on guitar alongside Matt Johnson,
The track listing of the live performance across all formats is as follows
1. Global Eyes
2. Sweet Bird Of Truth
3. Flesh & Bones
4. Heartland
5. The Beat(en) Generation
6. Armageddon Days (are here again)
7. A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship
8. We Can’t Stop What’s Coming
9. Phantom Walls
10. Love Is Stronger Than Death
11. Dogs Of Lust
12. Helpline Operator
13. This Is The Night
14. This Is The Day
15. Soul Catcher
16. Bugle Boy
17. Beyond Love
18. Slow Emotion Replay
19. (Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden
20. Infected
21. I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)
22. True Happiness (this way lies)
23. Uncertain Smile
24. Lonely Planet
