 Matt Johnson’s The The ‘The Comeback Special’ Is A Step Closer with ‘The Beat(en) Generation’ - Noise11.com
The The Comeback Special

Matt Johnson’s The The ‘The Comeback Special’ Is A Step Closer with ‘The Beat(en) Generation’

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

Matt Johnson is building towards the major release of The The’s ‘The Comeback Special’ as a live album, film and book.

The latest instalment ahead of the 29 October release is ‘The Beat(en) Generation’ video.

The live album was recorded and filmed at London’s The Royal Albert Hall. The The’s ‘Mind Bomb’ was released in 1989. 16 years after the last performance and 30 years after the release of the album Johnson performed at the iconic London venue. He would before two more show at The Brixton Acedemy then The Troxy after that.

The band was previous The The members James Eller on bass, DC Collard on keyboards and Earl Harvin on drums and new member Barrie Cadogan on guitar alongside Matt Johnson,

The track listing of the live performance across all formats is as follows

1. Global Eyes
2. Sweet Bird Of Truth
3. Flesh & Bones
4. Heartland
5. The Beat(en) Generation
6. Armageddon Days (are here again)
7. A Long Hard Lazy Apprenticeship
8. We Can’t Stop What’s Coming
9. Phantom Walls
10. Love Is Stronger Than Death
11. Dogs Of Lust
12. Helpline Operator
13. This Is The Night
14. This Is The Day
15. Soul Catcher
16. Bugle Boy
17. Beyond Love
18. Slow Emotion Replay
19. (Like a) Sun Rising Thru My Garden
20. Infected
21. I’ve Been Waiting For Tomorrow (all of my life)
22. True Happiness (this way lies)
23. Uncertain Smile
24. Lonely Planet

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells

On July 17, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keyboard player Frank Steijns went to Church. The pair recorded a “heavenly” version of the Motorhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands.

15 mins ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau ‘Cold Heart’

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

3 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Release’s New Music Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

Billy Idol’s new music is coming via Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison in 1974.

3 hours ago
George Clinton, Parliament: Photo Ros O'Gorman
George Clinton Successfully Defeats Defamation Suit

George Clinton has been successful in defeating a motion against him by music publisher and record company owner Armen Boladian, who claimed Clinton defamed him in his 2014 biography ‘Brothas Be’.

3 hours ago
The Black Sorrows
Joe Camilleri Clocks Up 50th Album And Brings Back Producer Peter Solley

The next Black Sorrows album ‘Saint Georges Road’ will be the 50th album for Joe Camilleri. The album also reunites Joe with producer Peter Solley, who worked with him on The Falcons’ ‘Screaming Targets’ and the hits ‘Hit and Run’ and ‘Shape I’m In’.

4 hours ago
Steve Kilbey, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Kilbey Has Made Over 70 Albums (We Think)

When you add up all of his albums, Steve Kilbey has made probably over 70. I say “probably” because even he has lost count. Steve’s new album ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’ most likely sits as his 70 Somethingth album.

5 hours ago
Phil Lynott
Phil Lynott Doco Will Launch Long Play Music Films

A documentary of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott will launch Australia’s new music film company Long Play Music Films.

2 days ago