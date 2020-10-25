Mattel Debuts Elton John Barbie - Noise11.com

Meet the Elton John Barbie doll.
The Elton Barbie is bright and glittery, just like the real one. Mattel describes the new dolls as wearing, “Her “Elton”-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. Nods to the artist’s iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses. The Elton John Barbie® doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer. Includes doll, doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.
The Elton Barbie is a limited edition retailing for $50US.
Sir Elton says, “Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential”.
Mattel announced the Doll tweeting, “Pop Star. Icon. Rocket Man. #Barbie pays tribute to the legendary @eltonofficial’s extraordinary career, in celebration of 45 years since his decade-defining performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook