 MC Skibadee Dead At 47 - Noise11.com
MC Skibadee

MC Skibadee

MC Skibadee Dead At 47

by Music-News.com on March 1, 2022

in News

MC Skibadee has died aged 47. The news has been announced by the family of the legendary MC, who burst on the scene in the 90s and is widely considered to be a pioneer in the drum and bass genre.

His eldest child said in a statement: “Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born I unfortunately come with some sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away.

“As a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”

A host of music stars have already paid their own tribute to Skibadee – whose real name was Alfonso Bondzie – on social media.

Producer DJ Fresh hailed the MC as a “great guy” and a “friend”.

He wrote online: “I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee.

“His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equalled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with.

“Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever. (sic)”

Elsewhere, Lisa Maffia – who shot to fame as part of So Solid Crew – took to Twitter to pay her own tribute to Skibadee.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Not to sure what to say! Another pioneer gone!

“My heart goes out to your beautiful daughters, family and friends. DnB finest @therealskibagram I’m sorry to hear this news. Rest well sir #skiba #RIP (sic)”

Meanwhile, garage star Plastician hailed Skibadee as “your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC”.

He added: “I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age.

“Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Releases Secret Dance Track

Robbie Williams has released a surprise dance track with Lufthaus.

2 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Awarded $4.5m In Legal Win

An appellate court has ruled that JAY-Z is entitled to more than $4.5 million (£3.4 million) in royalties from the sales of his fragrance.

2 days ago
Olly Murs photo by Zo Damage
Olly Murs Cancels Shows Because Of Surgery

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer UK tour after undergoing knee surgery.

3 days ago
Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Stereophonics To Open For Pearl Jam In London

Stereophonics will join Pearl Jam for their second night at BST Hyde Park.

4 days ago
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘King’

Florence + The Machine surprised fans with a brand new song ‘King’ this week.

5 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Bublé Confirms Fourth Child

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child.

5 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon, music news, noise11.com
Bring Me The Horizon Have A Plan To Reduce Touring Transmissions

Bring Me The Horizon's 2021 'Post Human' tour achieved 38 per cent less touring emissions.

6 days ago