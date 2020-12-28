Meek Mill and Friends Are Developing A New Music Platform - Noise11.com

Meek Mill has teamed up with a number of rappers to build their own digital streaming service as a new platform that will support artists and hopes to maximise “black wealth”.

He made the announcement on Twitter whilst seeking a third party to build to platform, writing: “Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in! We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please! 21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021 (sic)”

The following day, Meek gave more information surrounding the business venture and expressed how they plan to donate money back to the musicians who stream their music through the platform.

He tweeted: “[W]e gone start something and donate a % to the people we make money from! We waiting on production now! #culturecurrency coming full blast!!!”

However, Meek Mill ensured the new platform would not be a copy of already existing streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music as they plan to connect with the big companies to maximise their client’s work.

He added: “Respectfully to Spotify too we get millions with them one of my biggest platforms I sell on! We need their help too… but we gone build something where we can maximize black wealth and we not gone fail by any means “we got a real backing behind us” let’s get it.

“We not even trying to build the same thing as Spotify …tidal … apple we wanna build a platform/tool and connect it with those big big companies and eat and build up some billion dollar shit! If you a big rapper that sale a lot and got a lot of influence rap in for [percentage] (sic)”

