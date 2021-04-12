 Megadeth Will Have New Music Soon - Noise11.com
Dave Mustaine, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Megadeth Will Have New Music Soon

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2021

in News

Megadeth are just hours away from finishing their new album.

Megadeth’s bassist David Ellefson has revealed the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’ is in “the final hours getting everything done”.

He told Rock Music Star: “I was actually just down there [at the recording studio] last week. I went to Nashville to just put a couple of little, tiny finishing touches on some stuff. We’re literally in the final hours of getting everything done. Obviously, COVID slowed things down.

“Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] lives over in Finland now, and there were some delays last year, just with travel and with everything shutting down. But me and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] got down there pretty quickly — by May and June [of last year], we were in there cutting tracks. It’s been good, though.”

Frontman Dave Mustaine battled throat cancer in 2019 but was given the all-clear the following year, and despite them having to reschedule some shows as a result, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers told fans they were ploughing ahead with work on their 16th LP.

Mustaine wrote at the time: “Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to ‘Dystopia’ – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

“I’ll keep everyone posted.???????????????

“See you soon

“Dave Mustaine (sic)”

Dave announced he was “100 per cent cancer free” at the band’s show at London’s Wembley Arena on January 31, 2020.

He told the crowd: “On October 16, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, ‘You’re 100 per cent free of cancer.’

“It felt really good to be able to come out here and stand on this stage in front of so many of my old friends here in London.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

