Megan The Stallion and Dua Lipa Have A Duet Together - Noise11.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are joining forces for a new collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will release their new song on Friday.

The pair teased fans by sharing a snippet of the track in question – which is as-yet-untitled – on Instagram over the weekend.

Megan spits: “Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

The collaboration comes ahead of Megan opening for Dua on her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix next week, where they will no doubt give the live debut of the tune.

Megan has already teamed up with the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B and BTS on hits, but she recently revealed she is hoping to get Adele on a song.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have had their music mixed together in a viral TikTok trend, and the 27-year-old star put it out into the world that she wants to get Adele, 33, on one of her songs.

She said: “If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I’m there, I’m here for it.

“Somebody tell her to call me because I’m ready!”

Meanwhile, Megan has just announced a first-of-its-kind VR concert tour.

Megan unveiled details of the ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ run, which will be heading to 10 US cities.

Showing at theatres, audience members will be handed a pair of Hottie Mounted Displays (VR headsets) before watching the rapper perform “a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.”

Megan told Billboard: “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience.

“My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

