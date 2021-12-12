 Megan The Stallion Is Finally A College Graduate - Noise11.com
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan The Stallion Is Finally A College Graduate

by Music-News.com on December 13, 2021

in News

Megan Thee Stallion is a college graduate. On Saturday, Megan (The Stallion) Pete took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos showing herself in the lead-up to the ceremony at Texas Southern University.

She also posted a sweet video of her excitedly receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from university officials.

“Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption.

In response, a number of Megan’s celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages.

“Ayeeeee congratulations,” wrote Lizzo, while Jasmine Sanders commented, “Congratulations!! Love seeing you shine!!”

And La La Anthony added: “Congrats my love!!!! So proud of u!! Love u!!!”

Last year, Megan opened up about she was inspired to complete her degree by her mother Holly Thomas, who died in 2019, as well as her late grandmother.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” she told People. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tame Impala photo by Dana Trippe
Tame Impala Premiere ‘No Choice’

Tame Impala have a new song ‘No Choice’ from the upcoming ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ coming in 2022.

6 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel

Courtney Barnett was back playing for America this week with a performance of her song ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

6 days ago
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Files To Dismiss Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott has filed paperwork to dismiss multiple lawsuits relating to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

6 days ago
Adele 30
Australian Albums” Adele ’30’ Spends Second Week At No 1

Adele's fourth set "30" holds for a second week atop the Australian Album Charts, as she also retained the No.1 spot on both charts this week.

6 days ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: No Surprise, Adele is Still No 1

Adele secures the Official Chart Double for a second week in a row.

December 5, 2021
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae To Release Book Based On Album

Janelle Monae is releasing a book based on her 'Dirty Computer' songs.

December 5, 2021
Elton John and Ed Sheeran Merry Christmas
Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas Song Is Here … ‘Merry Christmas’

Believe it or not, there has never been a major Christmas song simply called ‘Merry Christmas’ until now.

December 3, 2021