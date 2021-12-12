Megan The Stallion Is Finally A College Graduate - Noise11.com

Megan Thee Stallion is a college graduate. On Saturday, Megan (The Stallion) Pete took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos showing herself in the lead-up to the ceremony at Texas Southern University.

She also posted a sweet video of her excitedly receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from university officials.

“Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption.

In response, a number of Megan’s celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages.

“Ayeeeee congratulations,” wrote Lizzo, while Jasmine Sanders commented, “Congratulations!! Love seeing you shine!!”

And La La Anthony added: “Congrats my love!!!! So proud of u!! Love u!!!”

Last year, Megan opened up about she was inspired to complete her degree by her mother Holly Thomas, who died in 2019, as well as her late grandmother.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” she told People. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

