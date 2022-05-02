 Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Key To The City of Houston - Noise11.com
Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Key To The City of Houston

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2022

in News

Megan Thee Stallion has been awarded the key to the city of Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, was honoured during a ceremony held in her hometown on Sunday, with mayor Sylvester Turner declaring 2 May as “Megan Thee Stallion Day”.

Taking to Instagram to share several photos from the event, Megan expressed her gratitude toward city officials.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX (sic),” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Turner thanked the superstar for her philanthropic contributions, including donating supplies, funds, and digital devices to nursing home residents and staff who were isolated during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Her contributions to #Houston have helped a tremendous amount of people and uplifted our city when we needed it the most,” he commented. “@theestallion is a testament to what it means to live on your own terms. She has experienced the death of both parents at a young age, delayed college graduation until the time was right, overcame challenges, all while using her gifts to benefit the community.”

