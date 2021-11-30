Mel C Cancelled European Tour Due To Covid - Noise11.com

Melanie C has cancelled her European shows due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe.

Mel C – who has been in Los Angeles, where she competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – was due to embark on her already rescheduled solo run early next year, with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Munich, and Berlin, before heading to the UK for further dates.

However, the European leg has been shelved, owing to the “current COVID situation”.

In a statement issued on social media, Mel said: “Due to the current COVID situation in Europe, it is with great regret that I must announce the cancellation of the European dates on my upcoming tour.

“I’m devastated to let so many of you down.

“My UK dates will still be going ahead, so hopefully, I will see lots of your beautiful faces there!

“Your ticket agents will be able to give you a full refund.

“Lots of love,

“Melanie xxx.”

Melanie’s next gig is scheduled for February 12, 2022, in Glasgow and the tour will run through until February 20.

Meanwhile, Sporty Spice recently revealed she believes the Spice Girls could reunite with Victoria Beckham at Glastonbury.

Posh Spice didn’t join the Spice Girls on their reunion tour in 2019 and Melanie believes the only thing that could entice the fashion designer to join the group on stage again would be if they got a slot at the world-famous festival, so she urged fans to start a petition to campaign for organisers Michael and Emily Eavis to book them for the event.

Mel C said: “I don’t think we’ve been asked in all honesty, we haven’t been asked to do it, but I do believe it could be the thing that would see all five girls on stage. So should we start a petition?”

It was recently announced that Diana Ross will take the coveted Legends slot at the festival next year, which the Spice Girls had previously been tipped for.

Billie Eilish is also set to headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm next June.

