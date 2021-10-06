 Melanie ‘Candles In The Rain’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Update - Noise11.com
Melanie Candles In The Rain

Melanie ‘Candles In The Rain’ Gets A 50th Anniversary Update

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

Melanie’s classic ‘Candles In The Rain’ has been remastered and will be reissued in November to mark its 50th anniversary.

Like all things Covid related, the anniversary actually happened in April 2020. Philip Israel’s Possum Records will reissue the album for Australia and New Zealand on 14 November.

‘Lay Down’ by Melanie was a no 2 hit in Australia and no 4 in the USA in 1970.

Melanie was also known for her cover of The Rolling Stones ‘Ruby Tuesday’ off the album.

Melanie ‘Candles In The Rain’ tracklisting:

All songs written by Melanie Safka except where noted.

1. “Candles in the Rain” 1:42
2. “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” (accompanied by the Edwin Hawkins Singers) 3:49
3. “Carolina in My Mind” (James Taylor) 3:37
4. “Citiest People” 3:32
5. “What Have They Done to My Song Ma” (fr) 4:02
6. “Alexander Beetle” (Safka, A.A. Milne) 2:35
7. “The Good Guys” 3:08
8. “Lovin’ Baby Girl” 4:20
9. “Ruby Tuesday” (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards) 4:31
10. “Leftover Wine” 6:06

