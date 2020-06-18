Melbourne Guitar Show Presents Make Music Day Australia This Sunday

The Melbourne Guitar Show and Australian Musician will present Make Music Day Australia this Sunday to compensate for the lockdown lockout of the Melbourne Guitar Show which would have been on at Caulfield Racecourse this weekend.

Make Music Day Australia will be a two hour show of streaming performances from:

Jeremy Barnes

Lucas Michailidis

Nick Charles Music

Joshua Batten

The Thin White Ukes

Phil Manning

Dennis Jones

Anna Scionti Music

Mike Elrington

Fiona Boyes

Lloyd Spiegel Music

Chris Bieniek

King Canyon

Geoff Achison Music & Roger McLachlan

Simon Gardner

Opal Ocean

During the show we are also encouraging you, if you can, to donate to Support Act’s music industry Emergency Appeal, which assists those in the music business doing hard during this period.

Visit https://supportact.org.au/ to donate. Lock in a seat in your own lounge room.

Welcome to Australian Musician’s special iso The Melbourne Guitar Show concert on Make Music Day Australia 2020…. Posted by Australian Musician on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

