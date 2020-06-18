 Melbourne Guitar Show Presents Make Music Day Australia This Sunday - Noise11.com
Melbourne Guitar Show Presents Make Music Day Australia This Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2020

The Melbourne Guitar Show and Australian Musician will present Make Music Day Australia this Sunday to compensate for the lockdown lockout of the Melbourne Guitar Show which would have been on at Caulfield Racecourse this weekend.

Make Music Day Australia will be a two hour show of streaming performances from:

Jeremy Barnes
Lucas Michailidis
Nick Charles Music
Joshua Batten
The Thin White Ukes
Phil Manning
Dennis Jones
Anna Scionti Music
Mike Elrington
Fiona Boyes
Lloyd Spiegel Music
Chris Bieniek
King Canyon
Geoff Achison Music & Roger McLachlan
Simon Gardner
Opal Ocean

During the show we are also encouraging you, if you can, to donate to Support Act’s music industry Emergency Appeal, which assists those in the music business doing hard during this period.
Visit https://supportact.org.au/ to donate. Lock in a seat in your own lounge room.

Welcome to Australian Musician’s special iso The Melbourne Guitar Show concert on Make Music Day Australia 2020….

Posted by Australian Musician on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

