Melbourne International Comedy Festival Cancelled

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been cancelled.
In a statement the festival has announced, “It’s with a heavy heart we say, following the PM’s announcement about non-essential mass gatherings, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Festival. We’re devastated by the news and look forward to sharing a laugh with you again soon”.
— MelbourneComedyFest (@micomfestival) March 13, 2020
