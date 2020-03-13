 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2020

in News

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been cancelled.

In a statement the festival has announced, “It’s with a heavy heart we say, following the PM’s announcement about non-essential mass gatherings, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Festival. We’re devastated by the news and look forward to sharing a laugh with you again soon”.

