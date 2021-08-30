 Melbourne Music Community Collaboration For ‘Get The Jab’ - Noise11.com
Melbourne Music Community Collaboration For ‘Get The Jab’

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2021

Melbourne’s music community has virtually gathered to talk up the stragglers to ‘get the jab”.

A video for ‘Get The Jab’ features music by Luke Bolton, Jake Hills, Dave Ferguson and Benny James Pertzel and Melbourne’s music community with Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

The video features Sally Capp, The Living End frontman Chris Cheney, lead singer of The Bamboos, Kylie Auldist, cabaret performer Eugene Hamilton, CEO of Live Nation Australia, Roger Field and James Young, owner of Cherry Bar (CBD), Yah-Yahs (Fitzroy) and Hotel Westwood (Footscray).

‘The Covid vaccine is the gateway drug to concerts, festivals and local gigs!’, says James Young, who was also appointed by Lord Mayor Sally Capp and the City of Melbourne as Chairman of the Night Time Economy Advisory Council (affectionately known as the Night Mayor of Melbourne).

‘We want everyone, young people in particular, to understand that the only way we are going to be set free from lockdown and be able to host, perform at and attend live music gigs again is to reach government vaccination targets, so we all must Get The Jab!’

The Jabz vocalist and guitarist, Dave Ferguson adds, ‘We hope people will look at the music scene overseas in America and the UK and see how so many getting the jab has re-activated the music scene. Gigs are back in full swing and we need to do the same. We know some people are not on board getting the jab, but like we say in the song, ”It’s up to you”.’

Young also says, “It’s (getting vaccinated) the only way and time is of the essence. I want to spend my summer at festivals and concerts and gigs like we did in 2019. It’s been too long.’

‘Get The Jab’ by The Jabz is now streaming on most platforms.

