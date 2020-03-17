Melbourne Recital Centre Guarantees One-Off Payment To Cancelled Musicians and Artists

Melbourne Recital Centre will make a one-off payment to each of the musicians who were booked to play during cancelled performances from 16 March to 13 April.

Here is the official statement from Melbourne Recital Centre.

Melbourne Recital Centre has suspended all public events for four weeks, effective midnight Sunday 15 March.

Among the cancelled concerts programmed for this closure period were 13 performances by eight Victorian chamber music and jazz ensembles. These concerts, co-presented by the artists with Melbourne Recital Centre represent a diverse cross-section of the Victorian music scene. The cancellation of these concerts could mean a loss in crucial revenue at a time when performers need it the most.

Melbourne Recital Centre has guaranteed a one-off payment to the groups scheduled between 16 March and 13 April. This payment will support these performers, helping ensure that Victoria’s vibrant musical life is sustained through the closure of Melbourne Recital Centre and other venues around the state and Australia.

Melbourne Recital Centre’s CEO, Euan Murdoch said:

‘Melbourne Recital Centre plays an essential role in the live music ecosystem of Victoria, particularly in our support of the small and medium sector: the hundreds of independent musicians who we partner with to co-present concerts in a vast array of styles.

‘Closing the Centre for four weeks was a heartrending decision, especially as we were so aware of the effect it would have on the musicians whose livelihoods are vulnerable at this time. It will also have an impact on audiences who take so much joy in their performances.

‘After the current crisis has passed, music will play a role in again bringing people together for inspiration, reflection, healing and renewing social connections. It is vital that Victoria’s musicians are sustained so that they can be a part of this. We stand with all artists and the community during this challenging time.’

Pianist Kristian Chong is a frequent performer at Melbourne Recital Centre. Kristian’s performance was scheduled for 24 March and has been cancelled. Kristian said, ‘The musicians who perform at Melbourne Recital Centre feel like part of the family. I value immensely the relationship I have with the people who help me perform at my best. The Centre’s support through this time will help us continue making music for all Victorians.’