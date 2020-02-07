Melbourne’s Banofee Added To SXSW 2020

SXSW has popped out another 80 artists for the 2020 music festival and conference. Melbourne’s Banofee has made the list.

SXSW new additions this wee are:

Avalon Lurks (Santa Ana CA)

Avery Write (Sacramento CA)

Banoffee (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Bess Atwell (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Big Wy’s Brass Band (Rollingwood TX)

Black Heart Saints (Austin TX)

BLANG (Austin TX)

Blaya (Lisbon PORTUGAL)

BRONCHO (Tulsa OK)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Carl Stone (Los Angeles CA)

Carole & Tuesday (Tokyo JAPAN)

Circuit des Yeux (Chicago IL)

Cody Brandell (Lafayette LA)

David Wax Museum (Charlottesville VA)

Diamond Platnumz (Dar Es Salaam TANZANIA)

DJ Bomb Jahlaam (Atlanta GA)

DJ Grip (Austin TX)

DJ Lita (Queens NY)

DJ Shani (Austin TX)

Doeman (Houston TX)

Drinker (Los Angeles CA)

The Electric Mud (Fort Myers FL)

GE Smith & LeRoy Bell “Stony Hill” (New York NY)

GIRL SKIN (Brooklyn NY)

Gloin (Toronto CANADA)

Gold Dime (Brooklyn NY)

Gunner & Smith (Saskatoon CANADA)

Hammered Satin (Los Angeles CA)

Haviah Mighty (Toronto CANADA)

HEADCRUSHER (Austin TX)

HOPP (Los Angeles CA)

House of Lepore (San Antonio TX)

The Hunt Sales Memorial (Austin TX)

Jack Freeman (Houston TX)

January Jane (New York NY)

Jazmen Safina (Durham NC)

Jesse Colin Young (Kealakekua HI)

Jonathan Ng (Seattle WA)

Josiah Johnson (Oakland CA)

Kashmere (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Kathryn Legendre (Austin TX)

Kayla Diamond (Toronto CANADA)

Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)

KenTheMan (Houston TX)

Loki (Austin TX)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Margo Price (Nashville TN)

MBNel (Stockon CA)

MC Bravado (Baltimore MD)

MC Frontalot (Brooklyn NY)

Mélat (Austin TX)

Mia Gladstone (New York NY)

Michael Vincent Waller (New York NY)

Miesha & The Spanks (Calgary CANADA)

Otis the Destroyer (Austin TX)

Patio (New York NY)

Paul Deemer Everybody (Austin TX)

Principe Q (Corpus Christi TX)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Ramesh (Austin TX)

Robynn Shayne (Austin TX)

Sam Doores (New Orleans LA)

Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy (Austin TX)

Sammus (Ithaca NY)

Sara Landry (Austin TX)

Sean Nicholas Savage (Montreal CANADA)

Shygirl (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sierra Ferrell (Charleston WV)

Stefon Osae (Austin TX)

SwinGrowers (Palermo ITALY)

Talisto (Stockholm SWEDEN)

TeawhYB (Green Bay WI)

Thee Idylls (Los Angeles CA)

Tony Velour (Atlanta GA)

Tru Lyrics (Austin TX)

The Walks of Life (Los Angeles CA)

Wez Atlas (Tokyo JAPAN)

Young Mister (Tryon NC)

Yung Baby Tate (Atlanta GA)



