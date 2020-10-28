Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan Shares Her Second Song For 2020 - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan has delivered her second song of 2020 and this time it’s a Covid baby.

The new song ‘Flesh’ is a slower tempo to the earlier ‘I Just Want To Look At You’.

According to Eilish, “the track arose from someone saying ‘I think about you all the time. There’s something about having those words be said to you honestly that is so disarming and bright.”

Eilish is participating in the Twitch Creative Showcase and will perform the song during the Twitch stream in November 1.

https://www.twitch.tv/eilishgilligan

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments