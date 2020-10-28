 Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan Shares Her Second Song For 2020 - Noise11.com
Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan Shares Her Second Song For 2020

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan has delivered her second song of 2020 and this time it’s a Covid baby.

The new song ‘Flesh’ is a slower tempo to the earlier ‘I Just Want To Look At You’.

According to Eilish, “the track arose from someone saying ‘I think about you all the time. There’s something about having those words be said to you honestly that is so disarming and bright.” 

Eilish is participating in the Twitch Creative Showcase and will perform the song during the Twitch stream in November 1.

https://www.twitch.tv/eilishgilligan

Related Posts

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa and Angèle Duet Coming Friday

Dua Lipa has been teasing her song with the Belgian singer Angèle on social media by exchanging the thermometer emojis with each other.

1 day ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Reveals New Album For January

Drake has confirmed a new album is on the way for January. He made the announcement via a one-minute video, which featured nods to some of his previous records, including 2013 album 'Nothing Was the Same' and his second studio album 'Take Care'.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Confirms She Isn’t Ready For A New Album

Adele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

2 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Has The Weeknd On New Album

Ariana Grande is set to release her sixth studio album next Friday (30.10.20), and over the weekend, she revealed the full tracklist for the upcoming record, including collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign.

3 days ago
Tim McCallum
Classically Trained Tim McCallum To Sing National Anthem At AFL Grand Final

Classically trained quadriplegic Tim McCallum has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Queensland this weekend.

5 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

6 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Sets Release Date For Positions Album

Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October, according to the star's latest Instagram post.

October 20, 2020