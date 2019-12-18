Melbourne’s Historic Regent Theatre Unveils $19.4 million Refurbishment

Theatre operator Marriner Group has unveiled its $19.4 million make-up of the historic Collins St, Melbourne theatre, The Regent.

The theatre now has new seating arrangements with 192 new seats closer to the stage allowing for a higher capacity per show.

The balcony has been extended by four metres, there is 6,400 square meters of carpet, 3,700 crystals have been cleaned and polished and new leather lounge chairs have been added to the Dress Circle, making The Regent one of the world’s great theatres.

Marriner Group CEO Jason Marriner welcomed the Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley and media to a special viewing of the new theatre. “The Regent is such a beautiful theatre, but now it really is optimised for live performance. The changes are subtle but substantial, and I think audiences will be delighted with the improvement,” Jason said in a statement.

“It is a thrill to have been able to work with the owners, the State Government and the City of Melbourne to refurbish the theatre for the audiences of the future to enjoy.”

Martin Foley commented, “Melbourne is home to the best theatres in the country and we’re proud to be investing in the future of this great cultural icon.

“This refurbishment spells a new era for the Regent and secures its future. It’s also provided the opportunity to work with Marrier Group to open up access and introduce a new generation of Victorians to the magic of theatre.”

He added, “The Regent is owned by the people of Melbourne and Victoria and this refurbishment has not only increased its capacity and flexibility, it will ensure that we can continue to attract and host top productions for many years to come.”

The Regent Theatre was built in 1929. The Regent was designed by Charles Ballantyne. It features a Louis XVI style auditorium and Spanish Baroque style Ballroom. It theatre closed in 1970 and was reopened in 1996 after David Marriner, who had restored the Princess Theatre, struck a deal with the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government. It is listed on the National Trust of Australia. At one point the theatre was purchased by director Francis Thring, father of actor Frank Thring.

While mainly used for theatre, Lou Reed, Deep Purple, David Byrne and George Benson have performed concerts there.

The Regent will reopen to the public on January 10 with a new production of War Horse followed by Billy Elliot the Musical later in the year.

