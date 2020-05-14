Melbourne’s Loved Caravan Club Is Going Bush

Melbourne’s popular Caravan Club has come to the end of its journey in Melbourne and headline 110ks out of town to Archies Creek.

The new home of the Caravan Club near Wonthaggi will be too far for Melbourne punters to visit but country folk will have a whole new music experience to look forward to.

After hosting shows for 13 years including international icons Judy Collins, Todd Rundgren and Tony Joe White as well as the who’s who of Australian music from … well, everyone Pete Russell says a series of events including the current state of the music industry because of the coronavirus has “knocked us off our feet”.

The news comes as four Melbourne venues, The Espy, Gasometer, Spotted Mallard and Revolver go up for sale.

Read the statement from Caravan Club:

Dear Caravanners It’s been a while folks since we made contact …hope you are all well and keeping your spirits up – no I don’t mean alcoholic spirits!

Like so many, the onset of the coronavirus crisis knocked us off our feet. Our vibrant happening worlds at Bentleigh East and Archies Creek suddenly went eerily silent 8 weeks ago. At that time I did say to you that it would be miraculous for Caravan to survive to the other side. Miracles might happen for folks like our Prime Minister but unfortunately not for the live music business… Therefore it is with much sadness I announce that the Caravan’s 13 year suburban odyssey is over… As Caravanners who are members of The South Oakleigh Club would already know, the club has decided to close the doors permanently which leaves us without a home again. We totally understand and accept the decision of the club board and wish them well in their pursuit of a new future for their membership. Heartfelt thanks to Pete Russell and all the community at the SOC for making us feel welcome and supported over the last couple of years Some of you true believers may feel letdown, but at this stage there is no way we can again muster the strength or the resources to find and build a new venue in the Southern suburbs of Melbourne. A special thank you to all you beautiful Caravan people for following us into the backblocks of Bentleigh. Your support sustained us through the post Oakleigh tumult and we are proud that out of the ashes we built the best venue we couldn’t afford. It is such a shame we only got to continue our love affair with music and community for two more years there.

All is not lost though…. Shortly we will be packing up all the production equipment and fittings into a truck and heading down the highway to THE ARCHIES CREEK HALL which will be the new country abode for our glorious Caravan Club. Hopefully you will “come on down” and join us to rekindle the magic again. We’d so love to see you ! Pete, Sue and all the crew

THE CARAVAN HONOUR ROLL

International – Todd Rundgren (US) Mary Chapin Carpenter (US) Lloyd Cole (UK) Tony Joe White (US) Judy Collins (US) Chris Hillman (US) Ron Sexsmith (CAN) Harry Manx (CAN) The Pretty Things (UK) The Sonics (US) The Flamin’ Groovies (US) The Troggs (UK) Michelle Shocked (US) The English Beat (UK) The Skatalites (JAM) Dale Watson (US) Kinky Friedman (US) Eddi Reader (UK) Charlie Parr (US) Frazey Ford (CAN) Eilen Jewell (US) Pokey Lafarge (US) Eliza Gilkyson (US) The Hot Club of Cowtown (US) Willy Watson (US) KevinWelch(US) Toni Childs (US) Kieran Kane (US) The Selecter (UK) Stan Ridgway (US) Peter Rowan (US) The Reverend Horton Heat (US) The California Honeydrops (US) Sharon Shannon (IRE) Declan O’Rourke (IRE) Deke Dickerson (US) Glenn Tilbrook (UK) Adrian Edmondson & The Bad Shepherds (UK) Joe Pug (US) Courtney Marie Andrews (US) Tift Merritt (US) Gallie (IRE) Kirk Fletcher (US) Eugene Hideaway Bridges (US) Lake Street Dive (US) Vieux Farka Toure’ (Mali) Depedro (Spain) David Olney (US) Pieta Brown (US) Brian Kennedy (Ire) Abigail Washburn (US) Kelly Joe Phelps (Can) Whitetop Mountaineers (US) Dori Freeman (US) Gregory Page (US) Mary Couglan (IRE) Chris Smither (US) Ken Stringfellow (US) Ben Caplan (CAN) Los Coronas (Spain) Breabach (Scot) The Good Lovelies (Can) Don McGlashan (NZ) Hollie Smith (NZ) Jeff Martin (US) Shooglenifty (Scot) Steve Poltz (US) Mundy (IRE) Luka Bloom (IRE) Albert Lee (UK) Peter Asher (UK) R.L Boyce (US) Alejandro Escovedo (US) Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen (UK-US) Joan As Policewoman (US) Jane Siberry (Can) Jim Lauderdale (US) Wreckless Eric (UK) Cedric Burnside (US) PP Arnold (US) Ordinary Elephant (US) Red Tail Ring (US) Margo Price (US) Sierra Ferrell (US) Darrell Higham (UK) Tami Savoy & Chris Casello Combo (US) Kittel & Co (US) Josh Smith (US) John McCutcheon (US) Irish Mythen (IRE)

Australian – Archie Roach, Vika & Linda Bull, Shane Howard, Tex Perkins, Don Walker & The Suave Fucks, The Dingoes, Robert Forster, Ross Wilson, Tim Rogers, Richard Clapton, Kate Ceberano, Tim Freedman, Black Sorrows, Russell Morris, Paul Kelly, David Bridie, Colin Hay, Stephen Cummings, Tinpan Orange, Diesel, The Pigram Brothers, Neil Murray, Brian Cadd, Vanessa Amorosi, Mental As Anything, Dan Kelly, Beccy Cole, Colleen Hewett, Thirsty Merc, Xlyouris White Mick Thomas, Eric Bogle, Suzannah Espie, Liz Stringer, Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier, Chris Wilson, Ed Kuepper, Mia Dyson, The Break, Daryl Braithwaite, Mike Rudd. Jeff Lang, Dog Trumpet, John Paul Young, Steve Kilbey, Anne McCue, Dave Faulkner & Brad Shepherd, Dallas Crane, Doug Parkinson, Jeff Lang, Ross Hannaford & The Critters, Chain, Mike Rudd, Rebecca Barnard, Billy Miller, Stars, Liz Stringer, Leonardo’s Bride, Ben Lee, James Morrison, The Badloves, The Backsliders, Jon Stevens, Renee Geyer, Wagons , Graveyard Train, The Audreys, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, James Reyne, The Orbweavers, Angie Hart, Marlon Williams, John Butler, Kylie Auldist, The Teskey Brothers, The Meltdown, Lisa Miller, Tracey Miller, Dave Graney, The Blackeyed Susans, Continental Robert, The Baylor Brothers, Ella Hooper, Petulant Frenzy, Bondi Cigars, Rob Snarski, Shane O’Mara, Kevin Borich Express, Ian Moss, Nick Barker, Ash Davies, Celibate Rifles, Mojo Juju, Clip Clop Club ,The Eurogliders, Abby Dobson, The Audreys, Grace Knight, Vince Jones, Dave Warner, Busby Marou, Jon von Goes, Brian Nankervis, Ian Bland, Paulie Stewart, Yvette Johansson, Lucie Thorne, Perch Creek Family Jug Band, Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes, Wendy Matthews, Mama Kin, Sally Seltmann, Sweet Jean, Jeff Duff, Ray Beadle, Raised By Eagles, The Slaughtermen, The Davidson Brothers, Van Walker, Chris Altmann, Raw Brit, The Spaniards, Broderick Smith, Matt Walker, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Bob Evans, Darren Middleton, Guy Pearce, Joe Creighton, Normie Rowe, The Band Who Knew Too Much, Jack Howard, Shannon Bourne, Glenn Shorrock, Wilbur Wilde, Frankie J Holden, The Mercurials, Jen Cloher, Chris Russell’s Chicken, Jordie Lane, Three Kings, Fiona Boyes, Shane Nicholson, Bob Starkie, Lachy Doley, Adalita, Matt Walker, Lanie Lane, Bill Chambers, Cyndi Boste, Flap, The Flying Emus, Nina Ferro, Sarah Carroll, Kavisha Mazella, Glen Richards, Chad Morgan, John Waters, Hatfitz & Cara, The Wilson Pickers, Things of Stone & Wood, Perry Keyes, Sara Storer, Charles Jenkins, Mick Harvey, Thando, Clare Bowditch, Paul Mc Dermott, Stephen Gates, Kristian Mizzi, Fenn Wilson, Greg Champion, Skipping Girl Vinegar, James Black, Peter Luscombe, Mark Ferrie, Sal Kimber, Sean Kelly, Andrew Duffield, Ben Salter, Kerri Simpson, Bustamento,Tracy McNeil, Jane Clifton,The Bondi Cigars, The Model Super Ochestra …

… and on and on and on it goes … apologies for omissions …I’m now an old age pensioner!!

