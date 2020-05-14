 Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died - Noise11.com
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11

Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2020

in News

Beckett Cypher, the 21-year old son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher has died. A cause of death has not been announced.

Melissa and Julie had two children by artificial insemination with Julie. David Crosby is the biological father. Beckett has an older sister Bailey Jean. Melissa also has 13-year old twin daughters with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

A statement on Melissa’s social media reads:

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today”.



