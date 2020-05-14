Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died

Beckett Cypher, the 21-year old son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher has died. A cause of death has not been announced.

Melissa and Julie had two children by artificial insemination with Julie. David Crosby is the biological father. Beckett has an older sister Bailey Jean. Melissa also has 13-year old twin daughters with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

A statement on Melissa’s social media reads:

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today”.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments