Memo Music Hall To Host The Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration - Noise11.com

On 24 May, 2022 Bob Dylan will turn 81-years old. What has become an annual celebration in Australia, ‘Forever Young The Songs of Bob Dylan’ will return to mark the occasion on 20 and 21 May.

‘Forever Young The Songs of Bob Dylan’ 2022 will feature performances by Adalita, Henry Wagons, Rob Snarksi, Lisa Miller, Charles Jenkins and Suzannah Espie with the all-star band The Lumineers featuring Shane O’Mara, Shane Reilly, Adrian Whitehead, Rick Plant and Ben Weisner. Brian Nankervis will MC.

With the new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ to pick from, it will be interesting to see which new songs make the setlist across the two days of this event.

Dylan is currently on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour of North America. The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour setlist is:

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Melancholy Mood (from Fallen Angels, 2016)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

