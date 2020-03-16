Memo Music Hall Unaffected By Federal Government Mass Audience Restrictions

Memo Music Hall in St Kilda, with a capacity of 400, is not affected by the Federal Government 500-capacity restriction and all shows will proceed as normal.

Here is the official statement about opening hours for Memo Music Hall:

Iconic St Kilda music venue MEMO Music Hall will remain open during the current Federal restrictions on mass gatherings as it falls under the 500-capacity limit.

MEMO management today contacted their valued patrons and staff to assure them that they are committed to providing a safe and positive ‘MEMO experience’ and that shows will be continuing throughout this trying time.

Additional steps to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff who enter the venue, include;

• Increased cleaning and sanitisation of MEMO

• Limiting seating capacity and general admission where possible

• Asking any staff members and patrons displaying flu-like symptoms to refrain from entering the venue.

Simon Myers, Co-manager of Memo Music Hall said, “MEMO is taking these steps to provide a safe environment for both patrons and staff. We believe live music is an essential part of life in Melbourne and feel it is important to come together and continue to support artists and the live music industry.”

“Whilst at the moment times are strange and challenging, MEMO is celebrating five years of presenting music on 18 March. We are so proud to be part of Melbourne’s music community and will continue to celebrate the best of Australian music.”

Simon quoted Confucius, ‘The Book of Rites, to encapsulate the venue’s decision, “Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without.”

March shows coming up include:

Thursday 19 March – Kelly Auty Band

Friday 20 March – The Borderers Swing Gala

Sat 21 March – Melbourne Tango Orchestra

Thurs 26 March – Grace Knight and Wendy Matthews

Friday 27 March – Intoxica