 Meredith Festival Cancelled For Second Year - Noise11.com
Meredith Music Festival

Meredith Festival Cancelled For Second Year

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2021

in News

The Meredith Music Festival has been cancelled for 2021.

In a statement Aunty Meredith said, “I am writing to let you know that the 30th Meredith is not happening this December.

It’s just not possible at this time to make Meredith.

I want to acknowledge all who worked hard and dreamed even harder to will this year’s festival into being. And everyone who sent letters checking in on us, with ideas, hopes and wishes – I feel your energy. Thank you.

Here at The Sup’, when the time is right, Meredith will Happen, for the 30th and Very First Time”.

Organisers promise the event will be back … eventually. “I’ve been making use of the extra room to ruminate on Meredith (and Golden Plains), and what it is, why it is, how it is, where it is, when it is, and so on. It really is in the space between the notes that the music happens. Regardless of how many lifetimes we spend planning it all, Meredith truly soars when something clicks, magic o’clock strikes ZOOP DOOP and the whole shebang just TAKES OFF to another new dimension, providing all present with unexpected thrills of the very highest order.

Know what I mean?

Let’s do that again”.

Meredith was to take place in Victoria in December.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bliss N Eso photo by Dean Hammer
Bliss N Eso Aim For 2022 Tour

Bliss N Eso are banking on the end of the #Gladyscluster by January so that their 2022 The Sun tour can get underway.

4 hours ago
Vance Joy - photo by Will Morrissey
Vance Joy Is Songwriting By Zoom

Hanuman Welch talks to ALT CTRL playlist cover star Vance Joy about his song 'Missing Piece'. Joy tells Welch about creating during the lockdown, working with Benny Blanco, and what’s next.

14 hours ago
The Production Company
The Production Company Documents Its Australian Theatre History Online

As Covid-19 hit at the start of 2021, The Production Company was preparing for a final show in 2020. It never happened. However, what did happen prior to 2020 was an incredible run of 64 musicals and more than 500 performances for the people of Melbourne.

2 days ago
Richard Pleasance Crooked River cover
Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995

Former Boom Crash Opera member Richard Pleasance will release his first non-soundtrack studio album ‘Crooked River’ in September.

2 days ago
Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)
Sam Teskey Preps Solo Album ‘Cycles’ for October

Sam Teskey will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ in October. Same summoned his love of the ‘Meddle’ era of Pink Floyd as a template to create ‘Cycles’.

2 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

3 days ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Has A Rarities Sequel On The Way

Nick Cave will release a second edition of ‘B-Sides and Rarities’ in October. The first edition was released in 2005.

3 days ago