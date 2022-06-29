 Metallica Axe Swiss Concert Due To Internal Covid Case - Noise11.com
Metallica Axe Swiss Concert Due To Internal Covid Case

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2022

Metallica have cancelled their Switzerland show after someone in the “Metallica family” tested positive for COVID-19.

Metallica didn’t say whether it was a band member who had contracted the virus, but either way, they will no longer be performing at Frauenfeld Rocks as planned today (29.06.22).

A statement from James Hetfield and co read: “It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the Metallica family has tested positive for Covid.

“We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show.”

Metallica had tried to reschedule the show within the next two years, but it proved impossible with venues fully booked, and therefore they are offering full refunds to ticketholders.

They continued: “It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next.

“If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out in the Green, you will receive a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch.”

Metallica are next due to perform at Rock Werchter in Belgium on Friday (01.07.22).

Whether that show will still go ahead remains unknown at this time.

