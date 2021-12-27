 Metallica Celebrate 40 Years With Two Special Shows In Hometown San Francisco - Noise11.com
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica Celebrate 40 Years With Two Special Shows In Hometown San Francisco

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2021

in News

Metallica gave their hometown fans in San Francisco a special treat with two shows with setlist one played in chronological order from the first album to most recent and second show, a completely different setlist with the albums compiled from now until then.

1997’s ‘Reload’ track ‘Fixxer’ was played for the very first time while the songs ‘The End of the Line’, ‘Am I Evil’, ‘Dirty Window’ and ‘Wasting My Hate’ were played for the first time in a decade.

20,000 fans a night watched the shows from Chase Center, San Francisco while the second show was streamed live for Amazon Prime.

These were the first shows ever for Metallica to play songs from all 10 studio albums in order of the album release.

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #1 (December 17th)
Hit The Lights (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)
Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Trapped Under Ice (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
The Shortest Straw (from …And Justice For All, 1988)
One (from …And Justice For All, 1988)
Sad But True (from Metallica, 1991)
Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)
King Nothing (from Load, 1996)
Fixxxer (from Reload, 1997)
Breadfan (Budge cover)
No Leaf Clover (from S&M, 2000)
Frantic (from St Anger, 2003)
The Day That Never Comes (from Death Magnetic, 2008)
Spit Out The Bone (from Hardwired … To Self Destruct, 2016)

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #2 (December 19th)
Hardwired (from Hardwired … To Self Destruct, 2016)
The End Of The Line (from Death Magnetic, 2008)
Dirty Window (from St Anger, 2003)
I Disappear (from Mission Impossible 2 soundtrack, 2000)
Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover)
The Memory Remains (from Reload, 1997)
Fuel (from Reload, 1997)
Bleeding Me (from Load, 1996)
Wasting My Hate (from Load, 1996)
The Unforgiven (from Metallica, 1991(
Enter Sandman (from Metallica, 1991(
Harvester of Sorrow (from …And Justice For All, 1988)
Master Of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Fade To Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Whiplash (From Kill ‘Em All, 1983)
Seek & Destroy (From Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Dropped A Surprise Album On Christmas Day

Neil Young has added a previously unreleased album to his archives. ‘Summer Songs’, released on 25 December 2021 is a fully sequenced by unreleased album from 1987.

1 day ago
Chris Le Mesurier (photo from Julian Lennon Facebook)
Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist with credit on albums by Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Bernie Taupin, has died at age 68.

4 days ago
Leo Sayer with the Chic singers Kimberley Davis (left) and Folami (right)
Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022

Leo Sayer has spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 completing his Beatles project ‘Northern Songs’.

5 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Sell Music Assets

ZZ Top have sold their entire "music interests" to music firm BMG and investment house KKR.

5 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Justifies Suing Fan Over Bootleg Sale

Eric Clapton’s management has issued a statement following the negative press Clapton received after suing a German fan for selling a bootleg CD.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears
Ozzy Osbourne ‘No More Tears’ To Be Performed By All-Star Metal Band At Cherry Bar

James Young of Melbourne’s Cherry Bar has recruited an all-star metal band to pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne’s classic album ‘No More Tears’.

6 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Working On A New Version of ‘Frozen’

Madonna is back in the studio and will be releasing new music next year, and one track may be a re-recording of her hit 'Frozen'.

6 days ago