Metallica Celebrate 40 Years With Two Special Shows In Hometown San Francisco - Noise11.com

Metallica gave their hometown fans in San Francisco a special treat with two shows with setlist one played in chronological order from the first album to most recent and second show, a completely different setlist with the albums compiled from now until then.

1997’s ‘Reload’ track ‘Fixxer’ was played for the very first time while the songs ‘The End of the Line’, ‘Am I Evil’, ‘Dirty Window’ and ‘Wasting My Hate’ were played for the first time in a decade.

20,000 fans a night watched the shows from Chase Center, San Francisco while the second show was streamed live for Amazon Prime.

These were the first shows ever for Metallica to play songs from all 10 studio albums in order of the album release.

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #1 (December 17th)

Hit The Lights (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Trapped Under Ice (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

The Shortest Straw (from …And Justice For All, 1988)

One (from …And Justice For All, 1988)

Sad But True (from Metallica, 1991)

Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)

King Nothing (from Load, 1996)

Fixxxer (from Reload, 1997)

Breadfan (Budge cover)

No Leaf Clover (from S&M, 2000)

Frantic (from St Anger, 2003)

The Day That Never Comes (from Death Magnetic, 2008)

Spit Out The Bone (from Hardwired … To Self Destruct, 2016)

Metallica 40th Anniversary setlist Night #2 (December 19th)

Hardwired (from Hardwired … To Self Destruct, 2016)

The End Of The Line (from Death Magnetic, 2008)

Dirty Window (from St Anger, 2003)

I Disappear (from Mission Impossible 2 soundtrack, 2000)

Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover)

The Memory Remains (from Reload, 1997)

Fuel (from Reload, 1997)

Bleeding Me (from Load, 1996)

Wasting My Hate (from Load, 1996)

The Unforgiven (from Metallica, 1991(

Enter Sandman (from Metallica, 1991(

Harvester of Sorrow (from …And Justice For All, 1988)

Master Of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Fade To Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Whiplash (From Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

Seek & Destroy (From Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

