Metallica has pledged $750,000 for Australia’s fire efforts.

In a series of tweets the band announced, “We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria.

“The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

“Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our

@AWMHFoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts.

“@NSWRFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires.

“@CFA_Updates is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.

“Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help

https://talli.ca/nws-rfs

Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help

https://talli.ca/cfa”

Metallica were due to tour Australia in 2019. The shows were cancelled while James Hetfield was admitted to rehab. The shows have not been rescheduled.

Noise11.com

