 Metallica Plan 'Month of Giving' - Noise11.com
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros OGorman

Metallica Plan ‘Month of Giving’

by Music-News.com on May 7, 2020

in News

Metallica will be promoting worthy causes via their Month of Giving initiative this month.

For the past two years, the rockers have encouraged fans to volunteer at food banks and give back to their communities for their Day of Service – organised by the group to help local charities around the world.

However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, and lockdown measures that remain in place globally, they have instead pledged a Month of Giving, in which they will fundraise for a different charity every week.

“Inspired by today’s #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global date of giving in response to the global need caused by Covid-19, we’re going to spotlight four organisations we’re supporting throughout this crisis,” drummer Lars Ulrich said in a video. “Each week this month, we will share with you what these organisations do and show you how you can chip in to help. We’ll be contributing proceeds from special weekly featured merchandise in the Metallica store and continuing to donate funds raised during the #MetallicaMondays streaming concerts.”

The first charity the band is spotlighting is Feeding America, which partners with food banks across the United States. They’ll also be supporting Live Nation’s relief effort for out of work musicians, Crew Nation, the United States Bartenders Guild Foundation, which benefits bar workers and people in the service industries, and Direct Relief, which supports medical professionals and first responders.

“We know times are tough for so many right now, and we truly appreciate the phenomenal support you’ve given us, our All Within My Hands, and these other worthy organisations,” Ulrich added.

