James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros OGorman

Metallica Use Coronavirus Downtime To Record New Album

by Music-News.com on June 19, 2020

in News

The members of Metallica have been hard at work on a new album via video conferencing platform Zoom during the coronavirus lockdown.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has revealed the rockers have been collaborating on new material amid the global health crisis in the hope of recording their first record since 2016’s Hardwired… To Self Destruct.

The musician told Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan the band has been “exchanging some ideas” virtually.

“So far, at least the sonic side of it and the practical elements are in surprisingly good shape, actually,” he added. “So now we’ve just gotta figure out how much we can create without being in the same space.”

Ulrich went on to reveal that over the past three weeks, the heavy metal rockers have hit a creative spurt.

“We’ve been obviously connecting (before that), but we (have now) connected creatively, and now we’re sort of in discovery mode…,” he shared. “We are sending ideas to each other via email and via Zoom and (trying to) make music in these unusual situations.”

Meanwhile, the members of Metallica have been keeping fans stuck at home entertained with their weekly Metallica Mondays series, with them offering up vintage concert footage.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

